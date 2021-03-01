EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Stock Exchange release
- The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 144.6m
- Net interest income totalled EUR 235.6m
- Total operating income was EUR 226.1m
- Total operating expenses were EUR -66.1m
- Net loan losses totalled EUR -15.4m, increase mainly driven by the new approach triggered by COVID-19 where management judgements of EUR 7.1m have been booked in addition to model based provisions. The management judgement covers projected loan losses not yet covered by the IFRS 9 model (cyclical reserve) and identified issues in the IFRS 9 model to be later covered in model updates (structural reserve). Realised loan losses were EUR -3.2m
- Loans to the public increased 8% during the year and amounted to EUR 28,764.2m
- Debt securities in issue increased 23% during the year and amounted to EUR 19,750.8m
- The size of the cover pool was EUR 22,934.8m and overcollateralization 16.7%.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
|Satamaradankatu 5
|FI-00020 Helsinki
|Finland
|ISIN:
|CH0123385772, XS1112680969, XS0770378379
|Valor:
|A1GPVS, A1ZP1P, A1G3JL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1172041
