Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.: ClassWorx Invites You To Our Kick Off Event with Chef Paul Gerard Tonight at 6PM EST

Please Join Paul Gerard Tonight and Cook Along with a Chef on ClassWorx

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering virtual events, is proud to announce that legendary Chef Paul Gerard will be virtually hosting a cooking class tonight, Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6PM EST. Attendees can support Chef Paul Gerard during these unprecedented times due to COVID-19 by reserving their place in his cooking class through ClassWorx.com. Find out what Chef Paul is cooking tonight by clicking here under event name.

Findit, in conjunction with ClassWorx, is inviting you to our Kick Off Event with Chef Paul Gerard today at 6 PM EST. Chef Paul Gerard has been a Chef for decades in New York and like many of us, the past year has definitely brought new experiences and challenges. Chef Paul is requesting your presence later today to learn how to prepare one of his delicious dishes that takes a spin on an Italian Classic. Attendees can cook along with Chef Paul Gerard by purchasing all of the ingredients needed before the class and performing the necessary prepwork. Attendees are not required to participate and can simply follow along for inspiration and watch Chef Paul put together one of his favorite dishes. Please show your support for Chef Paul, a long time fixture in the hospitality industry, who is unable to serve you in person but looks forward to being with you later today virtually.

The class is scheduled to run from 6 PM to 7 PM EST but may run a little later depending on questions from attendees. The format will show attendees how to make the dish that Chef Paul Gerard will be preparing, and attendees can cook along.

For a full list of ingredients and prepwork instructions, please follow the link to find out what Chef Paul Gerard will be preparing tonight at 6PM EST. We ask you to please share this with others to show your support for Chef Paul Gerard, who has been in the hospitality industry for over three decades.

ClassWorx welcomes anyone who is offering events or classes virtually to join and create a ClassWorx profile and post your class or event schedule. All members on ClassWorx can link to Zoom and Stripe to virtually deliver your online virtual event or class and get paid if you charge for your event or class.

About Chef Paul Gerard

Cook Like A Cook!

Lifelong Chef and restaurateur Paul Gerard will teach you how to Cook Like A Cook! Even after 35 years in professional kitchens, Chef Paul still "works the line" and cooks in his restaurants. If you want to know the secrets and techniques of professional cooks, from how to prep to how to clean, Paul will take you through everything from basics to badass!

Chef, restaurateur, writer, rocker, and radio host, Paul Gerard got his start early in the kitchens of Brooklyn, New York. At 13, he started working as a busboy and was soon moved to the "back of the house" after he refused to get a haircut. Being a musician was much more important to him than cleaning tables, and it was an exile that would change his life. He came up in the crazy "Kitchen Confidential" culinary world of 1980's basements and backrooms, and he loved it! They worked like dogs and partied like rock-stars. The dark counterculture took Paul right along with it. He climbed the ranks from dishwasher to prep cook, from sauté to grill, first cook to sous chef, eventually to running multi-million-dollar kitchens. Mentored by the bohemian vagabonds of the underground food world, Gerard soon grew - both as a cook and as an artist, approaching food as he did his art: studying, practicing, and reveling in every bit of the suffering and craft. At 21, he moved to New Orleans, where he worked for some of the greatest chefs the town has ever known. After 13 lucky years in The Big Easy went home to The Big Apple and worked his way back into the food capital of the world as a chef. He worked for Todd English, was Executive Chef for such NY institutions as Soho House and Soho Grand before making the leap to open his own places. Chef Gerard worked on a TV show with Anthony Bourdain and Tom Colicchio called Work the Line has had a show called "Eating Disorder" on Heritage Radio and is working on his memoir and cookbook.

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

