William Wood Watches Launch Their Fourth Range, The Triumph Collection

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONDON watchmaker William Wood is proud to announce the launch of its fourth and most prestigious range, The Triumph Collection. Known for their unique watches made from upcycled firefighting materials, in dedication to the founder's late grandfather, the Triumph Collection personifies William Wood and their values.

This is their first Swiss-Made Chronograph watch and their chosen movement is the SW510 built by Sellita. Equipped with a push button stopwatch, 60 second sub dial, 30-minute sub dial and date window. The movement is 30mm in diameter, has an impressive power-reserve of 48 hours, and an exceptional accuracy with 27 jewelled bearings.

The Triumph Collection sub dials take inspiration from the dashboard gauges within a fire engine cockpit. Reminiscent of pressure pumps, the sub hands are anodised in red, blue, or gold to match the main chronograph hand, shaped in the style of a vintage fire bell chime. The chronograph hand and 30-minute sub dial are operated by the antique brass finish buttons located on the side of the case. The back of the Triumph is a one-of-a-kind custom-made fire alarm caseback. The Sellita SW510 movement residing inside acts as the fire alarm, with an emergency plate above reading 'In Case Of Fire Break Glass', housed together by an exhibition glass. An iconic statement aligned to the heritage of William Wood Watches.

The Triumph Collection comes coupled with our line of upcycled British fire hose straps which have served and protected the UK Fire & Rescue Service in live fires for over 10 years. You can still smell the rich smokiness within the rubber. Available, in London Fire Brigade Red, West Midlands Fire Service Yellow, Tyne & Wear Fire Service Blue and British Armed Forces Fire Unit Green. Their upcycling values continue with the watch crown which is forged from an original 1920's British brass firefighter's helmet.

The bespoke Italian leather watch presentation box was directly inspired by a fire alarm. Through the transparent viewing window, you can see your new Triumph Watch and the words Break Glass Press Here. The box has two levels, the first can carry up to 3 watches neatly wrapped on individual cushions. The second level, accessed by pulling the emergency cord, houses a cufflinks box, straps box and certificate library for your new timepiece, finished inside with black suede, and gold William Wood embossing.

Launching alongside the Triumph Collection are William Wood heritage Cufflinks. Made from antique brass these beautiful cufflinks are inspired by our iconic helmet logo and have the perfect home in our Triumph Collection cufflink box compartment.

The Triumph Collection will retail for £2,150, and is available to pre-order from 1st March 2021 online www.williamwoodwatches.com

Triumph Collection Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/z0xi232nbo87dwx/AAAphiVS00TRjWuO_y2TWT3Aa?dl=0

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445546/William_Wood_Watches_in_box.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445547/William_Wood_Triumph_Rear_Red.jpg