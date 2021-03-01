ADGS Advisory, Inc.: Quality Online Education Group Wins Award for Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform 2021 from Corporate Vision Magazine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (QOEG), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), a leading edge innovator in the growing e-Learning industry, is honored to be recognized as "Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform 2021 - Canada", by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine.

CV Magazine is dedicated to recognizing the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative, and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in a number of key industries across the business landscape internationally. Award recipients are hand-picked by their dedicated in-house team through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection.

QOEG provides a uniquely comprehensive online learning experience in the form of a customized "edu-tainment" curriculum, that combines professional teaching instruction from native English-speaking educators with the latest technologies in artificial intelligence and big data analytics. With the main target market in China and the Asia-Pacific region, this innovative yet organic concept of online education has delivered top-tier learning results.

"We are honored by this recognition by CV Magazine," said Edward Wu, CEO, QOEG. "It may sound cliché, but we succeed only when our students succeed. For us to win the award for 'Most Outstanding Online E-Learning Platform 2021' is an enormous encouragement for us, as a confirmation that we are working hard in the right direction, for the right purposes. I believe we can all agree that it reflects our students' success that our e-learning platform is recognized as 'most outstanding'. On behalf of our entire QOEG team, I would sincerely like to share this award with our students, because we strive every day to be second-to-none in our quality, our innovation, so that they can have learning results that are also second-to-none."

About Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Investor Information: ADGSContact@gmail.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632374/Quality-Online-Education-Group-Wins-Award-for-Most-Outstanding-Online-E-Learning-Platform-2021-from-Corporate-Vision-Magazine