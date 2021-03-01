Dr. Shawn Joseph Announces the Launch of New Website

Educator and author Dr. Shawn Joseph has announced the launch of his new professional website, featuring insightful details on his background and professional work.

HERMITAGE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Dr. Shawn Joseph has recently unveiled the launch of his new website, www.drshawnjoseph.com, where he intends to make insightful information about the education field accessible to the general public.

The website's main function is to serve as a valuable tool for those looking to learn more about educational leadership, improving workforce diversity, leading for equity, his research on the superintendency and school governance, and the services he offers through Joseph & Associates.

The website, which is already live, currently features an "About" section detailing Dr. Shawn Joseph's education, qualifications, career in public education and his work as an author. It also includes a "Links" section where visitors can view a collection of Dr. Shawn Joseph's recent articles-many of which provide insights on leadership, diversity, and leading for equity.

Aside from the website's main resources, it also provides links to Dr. Shawn Joseph's LinkedIn, YouTube channel, Facebook and Medium, making it easy to follow and connect with his work. Alternatively, those wishing to learn more about Dr. Shawn Joseph's involvement with the Education & Equity Consulting firm Joseph & Associates can seek further information on the Joseph & Associates website located here.

About Dr. Shawn Joseph

Dr. Shawn Joseph is a renowned activist, education expert and author known primarily for his extensive background in the public education sector. With degrees from Lincoln University, John Hopkins University and George Washington, Dr. Joseph has held a myriad of roles from all sides of the public education spectrum. With years of experience, Dr. Shawn Joseph has served as an English teacher, school administrator and central office administrator before becoming the superintendent of schools in both Delaware and Tennessee school districts.

Through Joseph & Associates, Dr. Shawn Joseph employs his passion for equity and social justice to help educational institutions improve their systems and better serve their students. Services currently offered by Joseph & Associates include speaking services, leadership development initiatives and equity support including curriculum audits and professional development for teachers, leaders, and governance teams.

Contact information:

Joseph and Associates

Phone: 240-644-4524

Website: drshawnjoseph.com

Email:Shawn@Josephandassociatesllc.com

