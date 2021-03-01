New market launches Spurring Growth of Ankylosing spondylitis Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Concerning ankylosing spondylitis, the healthcare industry is moving towards comprehensive research to proceed with the geometric progression in the number of inventions., which is driving the market

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market that the market will record a steady CAGR through 2030. Demand for Ankylosing spondylitis is anticipated to continue surging because the governments are diverting a greater portion of their revenue towards extensive research

"An increasing demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs through oral route of administration coupled with new product launches in this regard is likely to fuel the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market." says the FMI analyst.

Ankylosing spondylitis Market - Important Highlights

"Adults" contribute to most revenue generation by age group, as ankylosing spondylitis is typically started in adulthood.

The market is dominated by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs as they are used as the first line of treatment for ankylosing spondylitis.

Due to the ease of consumption, oral administration routes have the largest market share.

The Hospitals Pharmacy segment is projected to have the largest market share concerning the distribution channel.

Due to the well-established healthcare system, high incidences of ankylosing spondylitis, and developments in the pharmaceutical industry, North America, led by the US, has the largest market share.

Ankylosing spondylitis Market - Drivers

Market Players are Focusing on R&D and Innovations which is driving the growth of the market.

Favorable government policies and investments in the healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs through oral administration routes coupled with new product launches in this regard is likely to fuel the market for ankylosing spondylitis therapy

Ankylosing spondylitis Market - Restraints

The lack of qualified surgeons and physiotherapists is hampering the growth of the market.

High medical costs are anticipated to remain a market restraint during the forecast era.

COVID-19 Impact on ankylosing spondylitis Market

After the outbreak of Covid-19, demand for ankylosing spondylitis has experienced a decline in demand. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the patient's flow in the hospitals, and doctor chambers. As the attention of health care services changes to emergency COVID-19 care, treatment is de-prioritized for other illnesses and injuries. However, this is estimated to be a temporary effect and the market is expected to have a turnaround with the stabilization of the economy.

Competitive Landscape

· The Ankylosing spondylitis market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. Concerning ankylosing spondylitis, the healthcare industry is moving towards comprehensive research to proceed with the geometric progression in the number of inventions. For instance, In June 2020, Celltrion Healthcare received CHMP (Committee for Medical Drugs for Human Use) recommendations for the use of Remsima in ankylosing spondylitis.

Some of the prominent players listed in the global Ankylosing spondylitis market are Wyeth, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Schering-Plough, Takeda, Amgen, Centocor

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Ankylosing spondylitis market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on drug class (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressive Drugs, TNF Blockers, JAK Inhibitors, Steroids, Biologics, Others), application(adults, juveniles) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI's Coverage of the healthcare Industry

Respiratory devices market: Get insights on the respiratory devices market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for the projection period 2021-20301

localized temperature therapy products market: FMI's exhaustive study on the localized temperature therapy products market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020-2030.

Infusion pumps market: Obtain detailed analysis on the infusion pumps

market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632623/New-market-launches-Spurring-Growth-of-Ankylosing-spondylitis-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Report-Analyzes