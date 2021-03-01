Heyswift Pte Ltd: Bitcatcha Germany Emerges as the Best Webhost for Freelancers and SMBs Seeking Fast and Reliable Hosting

Bitcatcha.de is dedicated to providing small businesses and entrepreneurs in Germany with all the essential tools and guidance on improving their online presence. The website speed testing tool on Bitcatcha delivers accurate results for actionable improvements.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / According to announcements released by Heyswift Pte Ltd and Daren Low, Bitcatcha Germany is committed to helping entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers in Germany get the best performance out of their websites and earn more revenue.

In addition to its acclaimed website speed testing tool, Bitcatcha.de publishes tips, tricks, how-tos, and guides to educate visitors on easily actionable steps to start an online business, make money online, write content that draws traffic, and also the choices available in the best web hosting Germany.

Its exhaustive review of the top seven web hosts in Germany informs the ideal premium web hosting services provider, the best value-for-money service, the preferred local web host for German SMBs, and other web hosting service types providers in Germany.

The detailed review of cloud storage providers on Bitcatcha is based on actual use and comparisons of features. The detailed testing ensures that readers can trust the information provided and obtain useful insights from the content. Ease of use, versatility, data protection, cost, and customer service are attributes on which the cloud storage services were tested.

Bitcatcha is run by a team of Singapore-based SMB owners and digital entrepreneurs. Their journeys as businesspersons and freelancers have given them knowledge about the pitfalls to avoid, growth paths, and the best choices in the various essential services that an SMB needs.

For more information, go to https://www.bitcatcha.de/

Daren Low of Heyswift Pte Ltd said, "Most website testing tools test your website speed as a whole, which means you can't determine which part of your website is the bottleneck. Bitcatcha's Server Speed ??Test is specifically designed to test server speed so that you can diagnose exactly which part of your website is causing problems.

When you use our server speed test, our nodes from 10 different locations worldwide ping your website, simulating ten different people accessing your website simultaneously. We measure how long it takes your web hosting to respond to these pings and present you with the average results that tell you how well your web hosting is doing.

For optimal accuracy, run multiple tests until you see consistent results. If you're consistently getting speeds that are worse than B +, you should probably consider switching your web hosting provider. Speed ??matters. Make sure your web hosting provider is keeping up."

On the benefits of a professional email address through Bitcatcha, Low said, "A professional email address shows others that you mean business. It is expected. Most are too polite to say anything, but while you gleefully flaunt your Gmail address, most of the time, they won't take you or your business seriously. Having your business name reflected in your email address will help remind your customers that your business exists and legitimate. That applies to everything. Getting your company's name visible everywhere really helps with branding."

About the Company:

Heyswift Pte Ltd owns Bitcatcha.com. It's run by a team of dedicated and like-minded individuals with a shared interest in helping businesses make the most of their investments in setting up an online business. The company's expertise is in marketing, website building, WordPress, and business management issues.

#

For The Media

Name: Daren Low

Company: Heyswift Pte Ltd

Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road #10-09 Paya Lebar Square Singapore (409051)

Phone: (65) 63868157

Email: daren@heyswift.net

Website: https://www.bitcatcha.de/

SOURCE: Heyswift Pte Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632614/Bitcatcha-Germany-Emerges-as-the-Best-Webhost-for-Freelancers-and-SMBs-Seeking-Fast-and-Reliable-Hosting