FactMR: Sustainability to have a Bigger Impact on Asphalt Additives Sales in 2021: Fact.MR

Increasing investments in road infrastructure to increase the supply-chain for the asphalt additives

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Sustained environment-friendly attributes and increasing investment in the construction industry continue to boost global asphalt additives market demand According to the award winning market research and consulting firm Fact.MR, sustainability will have a larger impact on the strategies of asphalt additives manufacturers in 2021.

The market received a boost due to the recent shift towards the bio-based and recycled asphalt additives. Government and public agencies are focusing more on sustainable and recycled materials, boosting the sales for asphalt additives. Gulf countries to create ample of opportunities for recycled additives to achieve sustainability.

"The market is moderately consolidated in nature. Prominent players like Evonik and Dow Du Pont are expanding their business in Asia-Pacific to boost the sales for asphalt additives," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4413

Key Takeaways

Demand for hot/warm mix is likely to surge due to its reduced emission of hazardous fumes

Regulatory policies and regulations are influencing the sales of hot/warm mix technology

Eco-friendly construction and sustainable qualities have increased the momentum for bio-based additives

Prominent manufacturers are focusing their strategies on product innovation using recycled materials

Bio-based and recycled asphalt additives to have new sales opportunities owing to the demand from construction industry

R&D activities from the leading key players, attributed to the growth of asphalt additives.

Bio-asphalt binders to create new opportunities, exhibits nearly of 5% CAGR growth in the upcoming years

Prominent Drivers

Owing to the energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure, demand for asphalt additives to have a strong trajectory

Bitumen and rejuvenators to be the lucrative segment through 2021 and beyond.

Hot/warm mix segment demand to have a stable growth owing to the less fuel consumption.

Discover more about the Asphalt Additives Market with 100 figures and 126 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4413/asphalt-additives-market

Key Restraints

Stalled projects and labor shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the market

Stringent environment rules and low consumer awareness likely to hinder the asphalt additives sales.

Competitive Landscape

Dow Du Pont Inc., Evonik Industries, Nouryon, BASF SE, Ingevity Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc., Kraton Corporation and Sasol Limited are some prominent Asphalt additives manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report.

In 2018, a leading key player, Nouryon invested multi-million in the R&D activities and launched two new eco-friendly products Redicote I-249 and Redicote 75TX, paving its way in construction industry.

Prominent players are expanding their business by maintaining the M&A strategies for instance, In May 2019, Golden Gate announced its acquisition by Arkema Group.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4413

More Valuable Insights on Asphalt Additives Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Asphalt additives market. The study divulges essential insights on the Asphalt additives market on the basis of type (anti-strip additives, bitumen emulsifiers, asphalt cement, polymer modifier, fillers and fibers, rejuvenators, and others), technology (Warm/Hot mix additives, and cold mix additives), application (road construction, runways and parking lots, roofing sector [asphalt shingles], and others), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the market outlook for the global Asphalt additives market in the forecast period?

Which application of Asphalt additives is likely to gain momentum in the market by 2030?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Asphalt additives market?

Which are the prominent Asphalt additives manufacturers?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4413

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Neodecanoyl Chloride Market: The global Neodecanoyl Chloride market report published by Fact.MR incorporates an in-depth analysis of the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Propylene terpolymer Market: Fact.MR's report on Propylene terpolymer market delivers a detailed analysis on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632629/Sustainability-to-have-a-Bigger-Impact-on-Asphalt-Additives-Sales-in-2021-FactMR