Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a high-resolution, ground magnetic survey at its Ranch Project. Numerous kilometre-scale, linear, magnetic lows have been detected, which correspond to established faults zones. These faults are known to act as conduits for the property's epithermal gold mineralization and 90% of these potentially mineralized structures remain untested by drilling. The Ranch Gold Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

"The ground magnetic survey has delivered better than expected results, enhancing our understanding of the structural controls on the gold mineralization at Ranch," comments Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis. "The survey has delineated several multi-line kilometre, linear, magnetic lows that coincide with the structural corridors hosting much of the presently known gold mineralization. The vast majority of these structures remain untested by drilling along strike and provide many new exploration targets, some of which already correspond to gold bearing soil, rock grab and trench samples (Figure 1). This new high-resolution dataset will prove critical to refining our drill targets for this year."

Ground Magnetic Survey

An 18.4 km2 ground magnetic survey covering ~10% of the 178 km2 Ranch Project has been completed over 17 historical gold occurrences. The ground magnetic survey will advance the geologic and structural interpretation of these occurrences, as past explorers did not sufficiently understand the fault-associated structural controls on mineralization in the area. This new survey data is being integrated with a robust historical dataset comprising rock grab samples, soils, trenching, and drilling results to refine future drill targeting.

Numerous linear magnetic anomalies in the ground magnetic survey suggest a strong structural control on mineralization within a structural corridor that extends a minimum of 4 km along strike; more than 90% of this structural corridor remaining open for drill testing. Potential dilational zones along the inferred northwest-trending structures combined with favourable lithological constraints likely provided optimal conditions for the transport and deposition of gold on the property. Additionally, intersecting northwest-trending and other subsidiary structures, likely further provided favourable sites for potential gold mineralization and provides numerous exploration targeting opportunities. Follow-up investigation and testing of new targets along-strike from known mineralization is planned for the near future.





Figure 1: 2020 ground magnetic survey overlain by gold occurrences, historical rock grab samples, and drilling on the Ranch Project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/75673_fddd1d8e34af6898_001full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Thesis Gold

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 178 km2 Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website thesisgold.com and current geological Technical Report dated September 18, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

