Process Heating & Cooling Show Postponed to June 15-16, 2022

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / BNP Media has announced that the Process Heating & Cooling Show will be postponed until June 15-16, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL, due to the extended duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations in the state of Illinois. This inaugural event, which is being produced by BNP Media's Process Heating and Process Cooling magazines, was originally scheduled to take place June 2021. For more information about the event, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com.

"As of today, Illinois Executive Order 2020-07 limits gatherings to 50 people, and this is not expected to change significantly before July. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our inaugural 2021 Process Heating & Cooling Show," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "The safety of our attendees, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and staff are of paramount importance and cannot be understated. We are grateful to the Village of Rosemont and representatives at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for their continued understanding, support and expertise as we made this decision. We appreciate the support of the industry and look forward to our face-to-face trade show and conference in 2022."

The trade show and conference will connect suppliers with key prospects in the business of using process heating and cooling equipment and technology including executives and engineers from the oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging, and the plastics industries. The event will offer a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education, and dynamic networking functions. For more information, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating magazine publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment for manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Process Heating & Cooling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632527/Process-Heating-Cooling-Show-Postponed-to-June-15-16-2022