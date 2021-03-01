How The Rise In Pet Parenting Is Spurring Growth Of Pet Dietary Supplements Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Market players efforts to sell their creative products and to achieve a good foothold in the competitive landscape are projected to allow for steady growth over the coming years.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the pet dietary supplements market that the market will record a CAGR of 7.1% through 2030. Demand for pet dietary supplements is anticipated to continue surging because of the increase in the number of pet owners

"Market players are adopting various strategies to survive in the highly competitive environment. To create a brand name, these companies focusing on innovation and product launches." says the FMI analyst.

Pet dietary supplements Market - Important Highlights

As per the report, glucosamine is the pet dietary supplement's top-selling segment and is expected to see increasing demand over the forecast timeframe.

During the forecast period, online sales are projected to report a strong CAGR.

Compared to other types of pet dietary supplements, capsules are gaining popularity due to their greater benefits.

Currently, North America dominates the worldwide pet dietary supplement industry. The U.S. has emerged as a leading market within North America.

Pet dietary supplements Market - Drivers

Development in the industry is facilitated by the rising disposable income of pet owners and creativity by suppliers.

Pet humanization is a big factor behind the growth in the pet care industry's market for luxury products.

Trends in pet adoption are projected to generate attractive prospects for the market's overall growth.

There is a high market for nutritional supplements to prevent the incidence of chronic diseases in dogs, a key factor boosting worldwide sales of pet dietary supplements.

Pet dietary supplements Market - Restraints

Strict government guidelines regarding the safety of the products are anticipated to create growth deterrents.

Manufacturers are expected to conform with general specifications and guidelines for labeling and packaging which is hindering the growth of the market

COVID-19 Impact on Pet dietary supplements Market

The pet dietary supplements market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of retailers moved to internet retailing as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic became known to the world, the pattern in omnichannel retailing had started, but the lockout era was a nail in the coffin. However, the market is anticipated to make a swift turnaround as economies start to stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

· The pet dietary supplements market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. For example, In February 2020, Purina announced the creation of an innovative cat diet that contains an egg-based component containing Fel d1 antibodies, a big cat allergen that can also induce allergic reactions in certain human beings. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, NOW Foods, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd, Ark Naturals, Virbac, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., Zoetis

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the pet dietary supplements market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Glucosamine, Probiotics, Multivitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids, Others), application type (Joint Health, Digestive Health, Weight Management, Skin, Coat Health, Dental Care, Others), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

