A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Announces First Commercial Purchase Order for its Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX: AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, announces today that it has received an initial purchase order for its Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart from M. Yochananof &Sons (1988) Ltd ("Yochananof"), a leading Israeli supermarket chain whose shares trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (symbol: YHFN). This is the first step in what A2Z hopes will be a full nationwide roll out of the Yochananof branches in Israel.

The current purchase order is for approximately US$6 million. A2Z expects to receive additional purchase orders as each store in the Yochananof group implements the Smart Cart as its primary mode of shopping. The first deliveries are expected to roll out in the Q2 2021.

Mr. Bentsur Joseph, CEO A2Z stated: "This has been an amazing week in the company's life with the recent appointments of Rafael Yam as CEO of our Cust2Mate division, the addition of Yonatan De Jongh to our Board of Directors to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements and now the first of what we believe will be many commercial orders for our Smart Cart. We look forward to the weeks and months ahead as we execute the roll out. We would like to thank Mr. Eitan Yochananof CEO of Yochananof as well as Mr. Mordechai Yochananof, Chairman of the Board, for their support and help in reaching this major milestone.

Comment from Yochananof

Mr. Eitan Yochananof, CEO of Yochananof stated "Yochananof has always put its customer satisfaction as a top priority and as a result our brand is always at the forefront of innovations.

The Smart Cart is set to revolutionize the shopping experience worldwide and we are proud to be the first chain in the world to adopt this on a mass commercial scale. In our pilot program we saw the amazing benefits to our customers, as it has saved them time, money and has made the trip to our supermarkets much more pleasant. We look forward to rolling out this technology into all our branches over the coming months"

