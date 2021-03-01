Investment in peroxide masterbatches accelerates growth in plastic recycling

Milliken Company ("Milliken"), a global diversified manufacturer with more than a century and a half of materials science expertise, has formally acquired Zebra-chem GmbH ("Zebra-chem"), a global chemicals company known for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches. With more brands and governments globally setting goals to increase their use of recycled materials, plastics manufacturers are faced with the challenges of using recycled plastics effectively. Peroxide masterbatches, like those from Zebra-chem and Milliken, make it possible to incorporate up to 100% recycled content into these new plastics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005214/en/

Zebra-chem logo

"Milliken's long-term focus on innovation and sustainability encourages us to consider how we contribute to some of today's leading challenges, like how to effectively incorporate recycled plastics in manufacturing," stated Halsey Cook, Milliken Company president and CEO. "I'm excited to welcome the exceptional talent within Zebra-chem as they join the passionate team at Milliken to move the needle on sustainable innovation."

Headquartered in Bad Bentheim, Germany, Zebra-chem carries a respected portfolio of chemical blowing agent and peroxide masterbatches for application in most thermoplastics and engineering plastics.

"Zebra-chem's leading position in Europe allows Milliken to leverage its congruent innovation platforms, global presence and commercial expertise to accelerate market solutions that improve and increase manufacturing with recycled plastics," said Wim Van de Velde, vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Milliken's Chemical Division. "Our combined skillsets will facilitate faster and more customized solutions that achieve our customers' sustainability goals."

Combining the strengths of Milliken and Zebra-chem opens up new potential to expand solutions that accelerate and improve plastic recycling. Customers will benefit from enhanced research and development capabilities, shared knowledge, and a broadened product portfolio from trusted, leading manufacturers.

As Zebra-chem integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.

Jones Day represented Milliken in the transaction, and BDO acted as Milliken's financial advisor.

About Milliken Company

Materials science expert Milliken Company knows that a single molecule has the potential to change the world. With innovative solutions across the textile, flooring, specialty chemical, and healthcare industries, Milliken answers some of the world's greatest challenges. Named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for 15 straight years, the company meets the moment with an unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable solutions for its customers and communities. Eight thousand associates across 46 locations globally rally behind a common purpose: to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Zebra-chem

Zebra-chem is a special compounding company which produces additive and blowing agent masterbatches for PVC, polyolefins and engineering thermoplastics-made possible by producing extremely small microgranules. As a result, the company's products have very good flow properties and dispersibility, and its delivery program includes standard products as well as customer-specific developments for most thermoplastics and thermoplastic elastomers. Typical products are organic peroxide masterbatches, molybdenum disulfide masterbatches and blowing agent masterbatches.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005214/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Milliken Company

Betsy Sikma

betsy.sikma@milliken.com

864.909.7908

Liz Morris

liz@edit-grp.com

864.918.5196