Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 01-March-2021 / 14:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that, following the transfer of 1,063 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,273,146 (3.79%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 1 March 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 94562 EQS News ID: 1172079 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

