Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW), America's enhanced beverage company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021.





This is the second Emerging Growth Conference of its' kind and it occurs on March 3, 2021. The live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Leonard "Lenny" Greene, in real time.





Mr. Lenny Greene will showcase a presentation, demonstrate key information and products, and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Greene will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) will be presenting at 1:15pm Eastern Time for 45 minutes.

Please register below to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique INKW registration link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988'source=INKW

We welcome all of you to join and participate with Mr. Lenny Greene!

For attendees not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Provided above is the current Emerging Growth Conference schedule for featured presentations. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more. See previous Emerging Growth presentations here.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

