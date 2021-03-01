hivera Announces Data & Compliance Virtual Summit

BELFAST, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / hivera, the platform that helps financial services firms bring their regulatory risk under control, today announced the Data and Compliance Virtual summit will take place on 23rd March.

The event focuses on growing regulatory scrutiny of financial services firms data management practices, with intensifying pressure to demonstrate control and oversight over their data, particularly unstructured data, which accounts for approximately 80% of firms' entire data estates.

This free two hour virtual event brings together data, risk and compliance leaders from around the world to share robust, future-proofed and business-critical insights and strategies across four key areas of risk mitigation, compliance & governance, data privacy and data protection. Speakers include:

Steve Green, Head of central data services, strategy & competition, FCA

Fintan Byrne, Chief compliance officer, CurrencyFair

Simon Cole, CEO, Automated-Intelligence

Jason Maude, Chief technology advocate, Starling Bank

Paul Hudson, Product strategist at hivera

In 2020, the FCA and Bank of England announced plans for data reforms across the UK financial services sector, with the FCA vowing to become a highly data-driven regulator. In tandem with this, initiatives like the Digital regulatory Reporting (DDR) pilot, which automatically supplies requested data to regulators, will provide regulatory bodies with the ability to monitor and analyse FS firms' data in unprecedented ways, thus requiring significant resources to ensure effective compliance and governance.

Paul Hudson, product strategist at hivera comments, "While most financial services firms will have a good handle on their structured data., this is only the tip of the iceberg with the most significant threats occurring in their unstructured data. Cognizant of this, regulators are taking a much more active role in policing firms' data management practices. The Data and Compliance Virtual Summit, will provide attendees with practical, actionable advice from industry experts to help bring their all of their data under control."

Click here for more information or to register for the event

