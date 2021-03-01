According to the German manufacturer, the TS-I HV 80 can combine a wide variety of applications such as optimized self-consumption and intelligent peak load capping.From pv magazine Germany German storage system manufacturer Tesvolt has launched a storage system for commercial applications that integrates an inverter and an energy management system. The TS-I HV 80 battery, according to the company, is able to shave load peaks thanks to registering load profile measurement, optimizing self-consumption, and supplying back-up power. The device can operate both in off and on-grid mode and is claimed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...