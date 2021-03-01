Michel Bernard Discusses 2021 Marketing Trends

GATINEAU, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Digital marketing expert Michel Bernard was featured in a recent article with EconoTimes and shared his thoughts on how marketing trends are changing for 2021.

Michel Bernard expressed that 2020 caused a seismic shift in the digital marketing landscape as businesses and consumers had to adjust to lockdowns and other effects brought on by the pandemic. These unexpected challenges led to a spike in e-commerce sales, as consumers began relying more on take-out and online shopping.

But just as the digital marketing landscape has evolved since 2020, marketing practices have been updated as well. Drawing from his expert insights, Bernard highlighted the new trends to look out for in 2021 and how they can help brands connect with more consumers.

According to Michel Bernard, the following eight marketing trends will become mainstream practices for professionals throughout 2021: positive branding, increasing use of livestreams, more influencer content, sustainability, user-generated content, inclusivity, voice-activated and visual searches, and a rise in podcasts.

For example, in terms of positive branding, Michel Bernard explained that brands will find it necessary to create opportunities to do good in order to build connections with their consumers.

"Many brands responded to the pandemic by creating charitable initiatives meant to support essential workers and healthcare providers," said Bernard.

"These gestures of kindness caused tighter bonds between brands and consumers. Consumers were able to reach out to brands and let them know about charitable opportunities."

While it might take time to become accustomed to new changes, Michel Bernard expressed that professionals look forward to these new trends and know that the future of marketing is brighter than ever, despite the pandemic.

For more information, visit https://michelbernardgatineau.com/.

About Michel Bernard

Michel Bernard has spent years improving and enhancing his skills in the world of digital marketing. He uses his significant experience and skills in advertising to bring creative solutions to marketing problems. Starting out as a copywriter for numerous Toronto based ad firms, Michel gained a great deal of experience learning from some of the industry's foremost talents.After years working as a writer, Michel began looking for ways to expand his skill set within the marketing and advertising industry. Eventually, he created enough of a client base to start his own firm, where he provides top quality marketing solutions for individuals and business owners based around the Gatineau/Outaouais region of Quebec.

Michel Bernard

Gatineau, Quebec

Spécialiste en publicité / marketing numérique

info@michelbernardgatineau.com

michelbernardgatineau.com

SOURCE: Michel Bernard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632721/Michel-Bernard-Discusses-2021-Marketing-Trends