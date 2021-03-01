Focus Graphite Inc.: Grafoid and Focus Graphite Announce Submission of Provisional Patent Application for Advanced Anode Material Comprising Spheroidal Silicon Enhanced Graphite Particles

Submission reinforces Grafoid's status as an industry-leading R&D Company that produces economically scalable graphene for use in development applications by leading corporations and institutions worldwide.

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Grafoid Inc. ("GRAFOID") and Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite"), jointly announced today the submission of a Provisional Patent Application titled: "Advanced Anode Material Comprising Spheroidal Silicon Enhanced Graphite Particles And Process For Making Same". The present invention pertains to the field of electrode materials and in particular to processes for making materials for use as a new generation of lithium-ion battery anode material.

Due to the limitations of using silicon alone in battery anodes, adding silicon (Si) to graphite to increase the theoretical capacity limit in lithium-ion batteries has been gaining intellectual traction. There remains a need for a highly controllable process for the efficient incorporation of silicon into a graphite matrix to provide spheroidal Si-enhanced graphite particles that are suitable for use as advanced anode materials.

"The submission of this important provisional patent application is validation of Grafoid's and Focus Graphite's commitment to innovation and represents an important industry milestone," said Dr. Joseph Doninger, Director of Technology and Manufacturing at Focus Graphite. "We are very proud of this important milestone and the future product benefits that will be derived from this new lithium-ion battery anode material, in particular to the manufacturers of electric vehicles for increasing battery life and power."

For anode material to be considered battery-worthy, practical active material loadings on the anode should be on the order of 10 to 12 mg/cm2 (or higher). In an embodiment of the invention, the anodes comprised of silicon-enhanced spheroidal graphite have active material loadings falling in the range from 6.2 to 16.2 mg/cm2. The formation of spheroidal particles is beneficial to provide maximum packing density in the formation of the lithium ion battery anode materials, which will maximize both the Specific Energy (Wh/kg) and Energy Density (Wh/L) of a full battery cell level.

Qualified Person

Dr. Joseph Doninger, Focus Graphite's Director of Technology and Manufacturing is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects - has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Doninger is an internationally recognized graphite processing expert and himself, the inventor of a number of patents and an author of over 27 technical papers and presentations related to graphite processing and the use of graphite in energy storage systems. Dr. Doninger is a co-editor on the NATO Science Series book titled "New Carbon Based Materials for Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems". Dr. Doninger is also an Honorary Professor at the Department of Chemistry from the Kiev National University of Technologies and Design.

In addition, Focus Graphite announced the grant of 30,000,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are to purchase up to 30,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 per share and expire on February 25, 2026.

Overview of Grafoid Inc.

Founded in 2011, Grafoid Inc. is a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. Grafoid's leading investment produces application friendly, minimal-defect, high-energy density few layer graphene, utilizing a safe, non-destructive extraction process, leaving the lowest possible ecological footprint. The completely unique, proprietary process results in what Grafoid regards as a new global standard for economically scalable, high-purity graphene products-that can be tailored to both industrial and commercial applications.

For more information about Grafoid, please visit www.grafoid.com.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063

sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Grafoid Inc. and Focus Graphite

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632655/Grafoid-and-Focus-Graphite-Announce-Submission-of-Provisional-Patent-Application-for-Advanced-Anode-Material-Comprising-Spheroidal-Silicon-Enhanced-Graphite-Particles