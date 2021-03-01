Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Expected to Witness a High Jump as the Market is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 17.0% During the Study Period (2018-2030) | DelveInsight

The Diabetic Foot Ulcer market is expected to grow due to an increase in diabetes cases, expected entry of emerging therapies, and readily adoption of these novel therapies.

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Diabetic Foot Ulcer market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Diabetic Foot Ulcer market report also proffers an analysis of recent Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the vital points of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Research Report

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) is one of the most significant and devastating complications of diabetes mellitus, and probably the major component of the diabetic foot. According to American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), diabetes is the leading cause of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in the United States , and approximately 14-24% of patients with diabetes who develop a foot ulcer will require an amputation . Foot ulceration precedes 85% of diabetes-related amputations.

The gold standard for Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment includes debridement of the wound, management of any infection, revascularization procedures when indicated, and off-loading of the ulcer. Currently, the market is mainly dominated by off-label generic drugs such as analgesics and anti-infectives, around 78% of the current market is captured by these two classes of drugs.

, the market is mainly dominated by such as analgesics and anti-infectives, of the current market is captured by these two classes of drugs. There is only one drug, Regranex (Becaplermin) , which the FDA has approved. Regranex gel uses a Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) for the Diabetic Neuropathic Ulcer treatment formulated to act as a first-line treatment following effective ulcer care. The US FDA had approved the biologics license application of Becaplermin (OMJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc) in December 1997 .

, which the FDA has approved. uses a Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) for the Diabetic Neuropathic Ulcer treatment formulated to act as a first-line treatment following effective ulcer care. The US FDA had approved the biologics license application of Becaplermin (OMJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc) in . Market players such as Amniox (TissueTech), Helixmith Co., Ltd., Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Ticeba GmbH, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, and Lakewood-Amedex Inc, Aurealis Therapeutics, Biotherapy Services, Microbion Corporation, Mallinckrodt , and many others are involved in developing Diabetic Foot Ulcer drugs.

, and many others are involved in developing Diabetic Foot Ulcer drugs. The emerging therapies under development expected to provide efficient therapeutic approaches with a novel mechanism of action to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcer patients. Among the emerging therapies, cryopreserved umbilical cord TTAX01 allograft from Amniox Medical (a TissueTech) is expected to garnerthe highest patient share owing to promising efficacy signals shown in phase II trial and the company is well on track with two-phase III multicenter randomized controlled clinical trials.

A Diabetic Foot Ulcer is a complex chronic wound commonly in type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus patients. Diabetes patients can quickly develop foot ulcers and foot pain as they are a common complication of poorly controlled diabetes, but good foot care can help prevent them. As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total Diabetic Foot Ulcer prevalent cases were 5,994,978 cases in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan) in 2020 and are expected to grow during the study period of 2018-2030.

The DFU Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Gender-specific cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Age-specific Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer cases by severity/chronicity of wound

Treated cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Market

The therapy goals for Diabetic Foot Ulcer patients are wound closure, eradication of clinical evidence of infection, and the avoidance of soft tissue loss and amputations.

Currently, Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment strategies mainly include non-surgical treatment for mild and moderate ulcers and surgical treatment for ulcers classified as severe. Non-surgical treatment options mainly include simple daily wound care, using growth factors and skin substitutes for wound repair, antibiotics for the deep infection, drainage, and cellulitis. Whereas surgical treatment options mainly include debridement, removal of unhealthy tissue, and vascular surgeries to induce better blood flow. The development of growth factor for treatment represents a significant therapeutic advance for diabetic neuropathic foot ulcers with adequate blood supply.

Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) is one of the primary growth factors involved in healing. Regranex (Becaplermin) is the only drug, which uses PDGF and is approved by the US FDA. Regranex (Becaplermin) is a topical gel labeled for adjunctive treatment of stage III and IV diabetic neuropathic ulcers of the lower extremities. Becaplermin is a recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor; therefore, it promotes wound healing by enhancing granulation tissue formation. This recombinant growth factor is delivered in a topical aqueous-based sodium carboxymethylcellulose (NaCMC) gel. Regranex gel is used to treat diabetic neuropathic ulcers, formulated to act as a first-line treatment following effective ulcer care.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

The companies are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diabetic Foot Ulcer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcer. Major players are involved in developing Diabetic Foot Ulcer therapies.

TTAX01 (Neox Cord 1K ): Amniox (TissueTech)

): Amniox (TissueTech) Engensis (VM202; Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid): Helixmith

ON101 (WH-1): Oneness Biotech

Allo-APZ2-DFU (ABCB5 positive MSCs): Rheacell (a subsidiary of Ticeba)

Bisphosphocin Nu-3: Lakewood-Amedex

AUP1602-C: Aurealis Therapeutics

RAPID Biodynamic PRP Haematogel: Biotherapy Services

MBN-101 (Pravibismane): Microbion Corporation

ExpressGraft (C9T1 Skin Tissue): Mallinckrodt

And many others.

Concluding thoughts on Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Growth Dynamics

The dynamics of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer market are anticipated to change in the coming years because of the DFU Market Drivers such as an increase in diabetes cases, a rich emerging pipeline, the development of new treatment modalities, and increased awareness across health care systems. However, the burden of high cost in Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment, post-operative challenges in Diabetic Foot Ulcer patients, and unavailability of specialists lead to restraints in Diabetic Foot Ulcer market growth.

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Diabetic Foot Ulcer Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Market Companies investigating its candidates for Diabetic Foot Ulcer : Amniox (TissueTech), Helixmith Co., Ltd., Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Ticeba GmbH, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, and Lakewood-Amedex Inc, Aurealis Therapeutics, Biotherapy Services, Microbion Corporation, Mallinckrodt , and several others.

, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights on Diabetic Foot Ulcer 2 Executive Summary of Diabetic Foot Ulcer 3 SWOT Analysis of Diabetic Foot Ulcer 4 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country 5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Disease Background and Overview: Diabetic Foot Ulcer 7 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Diagnosis 8 Prevention of Diabetic Foot Ulcer 9 DFU Diagnostic Guidelines 10 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM 12 United States DFU Epidemiology 13 EU5 Countries DFU Epidemiology 13.1 Germany 13.2 France 13.3 Italy 13.4 Spain 13.5 United Kingdom 14 Japan DFU Epidemiology 15 Current DFU Treatment Practices 16 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment and Prevention Guidelines 17 Unmet Needs 18 Patient Journey of Diabetic Foot Ulcer 19 Key Endpoints in DFU Clinical Trials 20 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Marketed Therapy 20.1 Regranex Gel (Becaplermin): Smith & Nephew 21 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Emerging Therapies 21.1 TTAX01 (Neox Cord 1K): Amniox (TissueTech) 21.2 Engensis (VM202; Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid): Helixmith (formerly known as ViroMed) 21.3 ON101 (WH-1): Oneness Biotech 21.4 Allo-APZ2-DFU (ABCB5 positive MSCs): Rheacell (a subsidiary of Ticeba) 21.5 Bisphosphocin Nu-3: Lakewood-Amedex 21.6 AUP1602-C: Aurealis Therapeutics 21.7 RAPID Biodynamic PRP Haematogel: Biotherapy Services 21.8 MBN-101 (Pravibismane): Microbion Corporation 21.9 ExpressGraft (C9T1 Skin Tissue): Mallinckrodt 22 7MM Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Analysis 23 7MM Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Size 24 United States Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Size 25 EU-5 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Size 25.1 Germany Market Size 25.2 France Market Size 25.3 Italy Market Size 25.4 Spain Market Size 25.5 United Kingdom Market Size 26 Japan Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Size 27 Market Access and Reimbursement of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapies 28 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Drivers 29 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Barriers 30 Appendix 31 DelveInsight Capabilities 32 Disclaimer 33 About DelveInsight

