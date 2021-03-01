Capgemini announced today that it has been designated as a "Leader" in Banking Managed Services1 by global analyst firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT). Capgemini was acknowledged as a leader across all market segments in the evaluation including business processes, infrastructure, new digital business models and professional services.

"Capgemini is a leader in managed services for the financial services industry, with both tier one and startup banks as clients. Its strong consulting, implementation, and management capabilities, coupled with a large portfolio of proprietary applications, enable it to support a wide range of financial services clients looking to enhance the management of their operations," said Andy Efstathiou, Director of NelsonHall's Banking Operations Transformation Research.

The NEAT report highlighted many strengths of Capgemini, including its ability to incorporate digital-focused developments into its managed services, provide increased speed-to-market for next-generation digital initiatives, deliver improvement in infrastructure and application performance, make meaningful investments in banking managed services, integrate DevOps principles and agile methodologies, and transform ongoing services through process improvements. Capgemini's partnership ecosystem, market momentum, and financial security were also commended.

"Receiving recognition as a leader from NelsonHall of our managed services capabilities for banks is validation of our strong capabilities and unique talents that we employ for our clients every day," said Nilesh Vaidya, Banking Industry Leader for Capgemini's Financial Services. "Partnering with our clients everyday in their application management sets the foundation for them to improve their agility and increase their process efficiency to support them on their journeys to be Inventive Banks. This puts them ahead of the curve in innovation and preparation for what is coming next in the industry."

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assessed 13 significant service providers delivering Banking Managed Services. These service providers were positioned on a quadrant to classify as Leaders, Innovators, High Achievers, Major Players; based on the factors determined by NelsonHall as being relevant to this market worldwide.

To read more on Capgemini in the NelsonHall report, please use this link to visit the NelsonHall site.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

1 Managed services refer to third party managing a client's technology infrastructure, tools, applications and business processes. These processes include: IT infrastructure management, Application management, Business Process as a Service (BPaaS).

