HELSINKI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
1.3.2021 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
1.3.2021
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
5 493
Average price/share, EUR
7,601
Total price, EUR
41 752,29
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2019 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 17 April 2019
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 5 493 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
CONTACT:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3298210
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3298210/ab16f713651950f1.xlsx
CTY1S fills 1 3 2021