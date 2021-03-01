Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2021 | 17:58
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

1.3.2021 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

1.3.2021

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

5 493

Average price/share, EUR

7,601

Total price, EUR

41 752,29



The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2019 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 17 April 2019



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 5 493 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC


Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:


Laura Jauhiainen


Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497


laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com


CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3298210

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3298210/ab16f713651950f1.xlsx

CTY1S fills 1 3 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.