Gecina (Paris:GFC) stands out in particular for the indicators concerning individual pay rises, promotions and the percentage of staff awarded pay rises when returning from maternity leave, achieving the maximum score. Gecina is also continuing to reduce any pay gaps between women and men, with a score of 39/40 for this criterion.

Gecina has achieved recognition for its proactive policy promoting gender equality for many years. Its strong actions include remuneration, recruitment and the representation of women in the company's executive management structures.

Since 2011, Gecina has been committed to significantly reducing pay gaps based on equivalent skills with a dedicated financial budget. Equal pay has been in place since 2015, with differences of no more than 3% in either direction.

2020 was marked by further progress with developing the representation of women in leadership positions. In one year, the percentage of women in Gecina's Executive Committee increased from 40% to 45%, with five women out of 11 members.

Lastly, Gecina has 45% women in its Board of Directors and 35% women in its Management Committee.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

