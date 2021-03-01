DJ ENERGISME: With its partner Oksigen, a subsidiary of the ERAM group, Energisme strengthens its presence in the retail market.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: With its partner Oksigen, a subsidiary of the ERAM group, Energisme strengthens its presence in the retail market. 01-March-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- With its partner Oksigen, a subsidiary of the ERAM group, Energisme strengthens its presence in the retail market Oksigen chooses the N'Gage platform to structure its range of consulting services, designed to reduce companies' environmental footprint and help them accelerate their energy transition. Oksigen, a firm specialising in energy management, was set up in 2020 by Luc Robet, former Head of Energy and Environment at the Eram group, with managerial and financial support from the group. Oksigen is a hybrid concept, between a design office and a consulting firm, based on three pillars: promoting a low-carbon strategy with a view to reducing its clients' CO2 emissions across all their activities, improving the energy efficiency of their buildings and optimising their energy purchasing strategy in order to reduce their costs. To achieve these ambitious goals, Oksigen has selected N'Gage for its ability to process massive, disparate, real-time or continuous data flows, and its interoperability, enabling it to connect to all systems. Energisme, a French deep-tech software publisher created N'Gage, a unique smart platform for helping organisations manage all their data to control their energy efficiency in real time. Designed to be adaptable and scalable in complex environments, this platform is based on a powerful and unparalleled infrastructure that simplifies access to energy data by consolidating it in a single interface. It enables each user to generate analyses and "customised" solutions for steering multi-fluid energy performance. This partnership allows Energisme to respond to the energy performance challenges of players in the "retail" sector. Under the aegis of Oksigen, the N'Gage platform is being rolled out to all brands in the Eram Group, covering 650 of the Group's sites in France. The Eram Group, which is highly invested in the area of sustainable growth, has launched an ambitious and committed corporate project, "Change for Good", to lead its sustainable and responsible transformation across all its brands. Luc Robet, founding director of Oksigen, said, "I chose Energisme for the performance of its platform, which I can totally adapt and customise to my value proposition, and because we share the same vision of the solutions to be brought to the challenges of energy and carbon footprint optimisation. Having access to reliable data allows me to establish action plans to intelligently reduce energy consumption expenses and improve energy purchasing while also offering services." Thierry Chambon, Managing Director of Energisme, said: "I would like to thank Oksigen and the Eram Group for their trust and for having enabled us to expand our development in the retail sector. The energy transition and digital transformation concern all players in the economy. We have therefore chosen to rely on a network of partners, made up mainly of consulting companies, design offices and digital services companies, to accelerate our commercial development and ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from our digital platform. Creating the largest possible agile and dynamic ecosystem will enable us to have a real, positive and measurable impact on energy performance." About ENERGISME Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme: Oksigen EN

