Axios Group, LLC: Serial Entrepreneur Hector Sosa Flores Discusses Essential Workers in New Feature

Serial entrepreneur Hector Sosa Flores discusses the significant role mining workers play in the global economy and notes that their labours continue amid the pandemic.

Hector Sosa Flores is the CEO and founder of Axios Group, LLC, a focus commodity company that buys and sells wholesale food products and precious metals, including soybeans, wine, rock salt, meat, sugar, gold, silver, platinum, and more. In addition to being one of the largest gold consolidators in the United States, Axios Group also manages a mine in Brazil.

According to Flores, Axios Group exports goods from several regions, such as South and Central America, Africa, and the Middle East to provide clients with exceptional value and a wide range of products.

His extensive industry experience gives him detailed insight into the mining industry, especially in South America, where his business partners continue to work despite the growing threat of COVID-19.

While some nations have deemed mining an essential service, others have not. In March, the Brazilian government declared mining "essential," allowing mining operations to resume even if local governments chose to impose restrictions on business activity or the movement of people.

"When the virus first reached South America, many mines shut down as a precaution," explains Flores, "Now that other economies are opening up, the pressure to produce raw materials such as gold, copper, and iron has increased."

The mining industry is vital to the global economy, as mineral products are critical components used in manufacturing and production. Ultimately, mined materials are required to produce cell phones and cars, construct roads and hospitals, and generate electricity-to name a few. At the same time, mining may also account for a significant portion of a nation's GDP.

In conclusion, the article reads, while miners may not be at the top of mind when we think of essential workers, they are certainly putting in the effort to keep economies moving. "They deserve our thanks too," says Flores.

To learn more about essential workers in the mining sector, you can read Hector Sosa Flores' full article here.

About Hector Sosa Flores

Hector Sosa Flores attended Boston University, where he excelled in the subjects of political science and finance. After graduation, he went on to study at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid to study International Diplomacy and earned a law degree from the San Diego School of Law. Initially inclined to follow in his father's footsteps, he spent five years working at his father's law firm. However, motivated to acquire even more skills and follow his passions, Flores obtained three more certifications in entrepreneurial essentials, business finance, and negotiation from the elite Harvard School of Business.

For three years, he operated a successful foreign exchange commodity trading company, and in 2013 he founded Axios Group, LLC. Over the years, he has transformed Axios Group to become one of the leading gold consolidators in the U.S. Moreover, his firm works with other food commodity and precious metal dealers to provide clients with the best value and services. Today, he is also the proud owner of Code Loft, LLC, a company that offers clients digital solutions, including website design and marketing.

