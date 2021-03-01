Regulatory News:

Avanquest, Claranova's (Paris:CLA) software publishing division, announces the closing of its acquisition of PDFescape, the document management business of the US company, CTdeveloping, LLC. This new acquisition strengthens Avanquest's PDF solutions offering as part of a targeted buy and build strategy initiated by Claranova to transform Avanquest and its brand Soda PDF into a PDF software market leader. The amount and details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Since its creation in 2007, PDFescape has focused on offering the best PDF management tools through powerful and intuitive software applications designed to facilitate the digital life of its users. In 2016, PDFescape accordingly integrated the Soda PDF technology into the desktop version proposed to more than a million visitors to its website www.pdfescape.com each month. Leveraging this ability to generate online traffic, PDFescape is regularly ranked by search engines among the top pages for the most frequently searched keywords of PDF solution users. The integration of PDFescape alongside the Soda PDF brand will thus strengthen the visibility of Avanquest's offering by making available to even more users the best easy-to-use tools for creating, editing, converting, emerging splitting, signing and protecting PDF files.

Eric Gareau, CEO of Avanquest's PDF division commented: "After several years of collaborating together, we are proud that PDFescape is being added to Avanquest's portfolio of PDF solutions. The quality of their products and its significant capacity to generate online traffic will strengthen the visibility of our PDF software offering. A high potential market segment in which Avanquest is more than ever ideally positioned to maintain its trajectory of profitable growth.

To learn more about the free online PDFescape tools or download the software version for Windows, visit: www.pdfescape.com

About Avanquest:

By offering simple and innovative software solutions which provide easy daily access to new technologies, Avanquest, Claranova group's Software editing division, is now a leading player in B2C software publishing, positioned in three high-potential segments: Security (antivirus, ad blocker, cleaning and optimization tools sold under the Adaware brand), PDF (document management tools sold under the SodaPDF brand) and Photo (photo editor software and apps developed under the InPixio brand).

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

