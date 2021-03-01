Anzeige
Montag, 01.03.2021
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
01.03.2021 | 18:37
Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber completes acquisition of an additional stake in JSC Elektrozavod

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
01-March-2021 / 20:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Joint venture of Sistema and Sber completes acquisition of an additional stake in JSC Elektrozavod 
1 March 2021, Moscow - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation", or together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, 
the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that LLC Megapolis Invest 
(the "Purchaser"), a joint venture between Sistema (75.86%) and LLC Sberbank Investments ("SberInvest") (24.14%), has 
acquired an additional 29.64% stake in JSC Elektrozavod from a private investor for RUB 5.8bn  provided to the 
Purchaser by SberInvest in the form of debt financing. As a result of the transaction, the Purchaser's total stake in 
JSC Elektrozavod has reached 94.01%. 
In December 2020, the Purchaser acquired a 64.37% stake in JSC Elektrozavod and 100% in LLC Elektrokombinat (together, 
"Elektrozavod Group") from certain private investors for RUB 24.7bn. 
Elektrozavod Group includes transformer equipment production facilities in Moscow and Ufa, maintenance divisions, 
research and design institutes, an engineering centre and land plots totalling 19 hectares near the Elektrozavodskaya 
metro station in Moscow. 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 
Public Relations          Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov            Nikolai Minashin 
Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru        n.minashin@sistema.ru

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

SberInvest (Sberbank Investments LLC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC Sberbank and part of its Corporate and Investment Unit. Its core operations include financial solutions and structuring through equity and mezzanine instruments, which it offers to the bank's customers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  94575 
EQS News ID:   1172122 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
