Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd.: HIVE Blockchain Announces Webcast Details for Q3 F2021 Results on Tuesday March 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE)(OTCQX:HVBTF)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that management will host a webcast on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast. We urge investors to sign up today and participate in the Webcast.

Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman, and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer, will present on the webcast.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com . Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel .

