Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Caplan as an Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Caplan to the International Zeolite team," said Ray Paquette, CEO. "Mark brings a wealth of talent, experience, and leadership and will add significant depth and perspective as we expand our Green Tech solutions in Canada, the United States and international markets."

Mark has over 30 years of experience in finance, with a breadth of experience in leading wholesale financial services businesses in Canada and internationally. Mark was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Montreal Europe located in Dublin. BME provides wholesale banking services to European clients.

Previously, Mr. Caplan served as President of the Global Risk Institute in Financial Services, a non-profit, public and private partnership aimed at strengthening risk management practices throughout the financial services industry globally. From 2010-2016, Mark worked as Regional Head of Scotiabank's European business. He worked in a senior capacity for the Bank of Canada and is a former member of the Monetary Policy Review Committee and the Financial System Review Committee. He was also a longstanding executive at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. Mark is a former Board member of BMO Europe plc (public limited company), Scotiabank Europe plc, and Chair of Scotia Capital Europe Limited.

Mr. Caplan is a Distinguished Fellow of the Munk School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and a member of the Investment Committee of the Perimeter

Institute for Theoretical Physics.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Caplan to purchase 160,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.135 for a two-year period, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

