Successful Entrepreneur and Ethical Investor Eric-Theodore Yepao Launches Professional Website

Yepao is an ethical investor and the founder of Nordland Holding Europe in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

The About page of the new website is focused on Yepao's passion for corporate social responsibility. The company Eric-Theodore Yepao is currently at the helm of, Nordland Holding Europe, is a company that creates private cities, otherwise known as regions owned by individuals or organizations who provide all the necessary services to the residents of that city.

Yepao attended Harvard University in his youth and it was there that his passion for investment banking began. A short while later, after witnessing how many companies fail to give back to the communities they come from, Yepao's passion for corporate social responsibility grew. To date, he is a firm believer that companies have an obligation to contribute to the well-being of their stakeholders, something he practices now that he has his own company.

The next portion of Eric-Theodore Yepao's newly launched website is all about his media presence.

In addition to being featured in articles, Yepao has been featured in blog posts surrounding topics including, "how corporate leaders can be more socially responsible" and "corporate social responsibility and its value to businesses". Yepao has also been featured in an interview with Ideamensch, through which he offered insights he has learned throughout his career.

For more information, visit https://eric-theodoreyepao.com/.

About Eric-Theodore Yepao

His work has taken him all over the world. His company currently has dealings in different countries and cities across Europe, including in Paris, France.

