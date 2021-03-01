mce Systems Ltd. (" mce" or the Company") announces today further expansion into Europe with the appointment of Axel Brandt.

Axel joins mce as Germany Country Manager, bringing 40+ years of experience in the telecom sector. Axel was previously the CEO of w-support.com GmbH, which is a part of KOMSA AG, a leading European distribution and service provision for modern communication technology.

This appointment represents another major milestone in mce's growth strategy and emphasizes the requirement to meet the demand for services throughout the German and Northern European markets.

Axel Brandt comments: "Operating directly from Germany will make it easier and more cost effective for mce to demonstrate how its platform helps contain the cost of device management for its Logistic and Network Operator customers. In particular for Operators, reducing NFF (No Fault Found), improving NPS (Net Promoter Score) and increasing customer revenue potential via new programs."

Eitan Linker, mce CCO, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Axel to mce. He brings uncomparable industry knowledge and will play a key role in driving future digital transformation programs across our business in Europe."

About mce:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in digital service solutions for those operating in the mobile device and consumer electronics space. mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for its customers worldwide. Its solutions deliver Omni-channel device management capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

