Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
01.03.21
15:32 Uhr
5,095 Euro
+0,035
+0,69 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,24022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2021 | 21:05
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Special General Meeting

1 March 2021

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26 March 2021 to consider a proposal to increase the Company's authorized share capital. The record date for voting at the Special General Meeting is set to 3 March 2021. The notice, agenda and any associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Rule Book II item 4.2.4.


GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.