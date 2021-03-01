Tonogold Resources Inc. (OTC TNGL) Appoints Odin Christensen

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / TONOGOLD RESOURCES, INC. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("Tonogold" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Dr. Odin Christensen has accepted appointment to Tonogold's advisory board and technical committee effective immediately. Dr. Christensen will advise and assist Tonogold, plan, execute, and expand its ongoing drill exploration program in the Comstock Mining District.

Dr. Christensen is a geologist with over 45 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Since 2003, Dr. Christensen has been a consulting minerals exploration geologist with Hardrock Mineral Exploration of Flagstaff, Arizona. Prior to that, he was with Newmont Mining Corporation for 21 years. From 1985-1989, Dr. Christensen served as Exploration Manager for Newmont Mining Exploration Limited and Carlin Gold Mining Corporation in northeastern Nevada with responsibility for exploration and mine geology on the Carlin trend. From 1989-1991, Dr. Christensen served as Vice President of Exploration for Newmont Gold Company. From 1991-2000, he was appointed Chief Geologist for Newmont Mining Corporation, with responsibility for technical oversight of Newmont's worldwide exploration and mine geology programs. Dr. Christensen has worked in 26 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and North and South America. He holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in geology from Stanford University.

Dr Christensen's considerable Nevada-focused experience and his success in precious metals exploration worldwide will significantly benefit Tonogold and its Comstock project moving forward.

Dr Christensen said, "I look forward to working with the Tonogold technical team to advance exploration in the Comstock Mining District. Tonogold has been working for years to secure control of a consolidated land position and to integrate the extensive district technical records of extensive mining during the late 1800s with the written history of miners and geologists of the day to develop an amazing three-dimensional model of the district. This model, combined with current geologic understanding and modern drilling technology, will guide a very focused and effective exploration program."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and any related calls or discussions may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Tonogold. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about matters such as: capital raising activities and negotiations; market conditions; future changes in exploration activities, production capacity and operations; future exploration, production, operating and overhead costs; production of feasibility studies, technical reports or other findings related to estimated mineralization; operational and management restructuring activities; capital expenditures (by Tonogold or other parties) and their impact; investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, business combinations, asset sales; consulting, operational, tax, financial and capital projects and initiatives; contingencies; environmental compliance and changes in the regulatory environment; 2 offerings, sales, equity dilution, and other actions regarding debt or equity securities; including a redemption of the debenture, and future working capital, costs, revenues, business opportunities, debt levels, cash flows, margins, earnings and growth. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Tonogold management in light of their experience and their perception of historical and current trends, current conditions, possible future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, representations or warranties, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows or the market price of Tonogold's securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to Tonogold or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Tonogold does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any other securities or Tonogold.

