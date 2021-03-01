Nineteen 90 Business Consulting: Kevin Dolce Is the Perfect Example of Why You Need to Stop Letting Others Dictate Your Life and Follow Your Own Dreams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Kevin Dolce, CEO of Nineteen90 Business Consulting, never thought he would be where he is today. His parents came to the United States from Haiti looking for a better life for their children, which for them, meant becoming a doctor or a lawyer. His parents had a very different outlook on what success meant, and becoming a business owner was not exactly what they pictured for their son. However, Kevin was brave enough to determine his own future and decided to not go to medical school, even after taking the MCAT.







Kevin worked in corporate America for about 8 years, serving many different companies and roles such as VP of Business Development and Strategy, and interim President of a mid-size marketing company. Even though he was successful and worked for Fortune 500 companies, Kevin knew he was meant for more.

"I was tired of being expendable no matter how hard I worked, no matter how much revenue I generated, no matter what mergers and acquisitions I assisted on and closed. What I won't regret is the experience, life lessons, and relationships I made over the years. It helped me build a stern foundation of my company today," states Kevin.

Now, Kevin owns his own business, Nineteen90, a full service business consulting firm that specializes in getting new entrepreneurs' businesses registered as an LLC, C-Corp, S-Corp, or Non-Profit. They also educate entrepreneurs on the differences between different types of business entities. Furthermore, Nineteen90 helps to write business plans for all types of businesses.

"America wasn't made for workers, but for individuals to create their own path through business ownership. From daycares to startup tech companies, Nineteen90 strives to help all new entrepreneurs start their own business, whether big or small," shares Kevin.

From his own experiences, Kevin recognizes that entrepreneurs and business owners don't have the right systems in place to make sure they have a good workflow that allows them to serve their clients correctly. In fact, getting to this place took a lot of effort. Kevin went from leaving a job that was paying him 5 figures a month to starting a company where he was barely making $500 dollars a month. This is why Kevin shares his key to success: drive, determination, and dedication.

"The fear will never go away. It's either fear of taking the leap, fear of not generating revenue, or fear of growth. How to suppress those feelings is just buy focusing on the trifecta - Drive, Determination, and Dedication. Without that trifecta it's very difficult for you to stay successful," states Kevin.

Kevin also shares: "My advice for those starting their own business is to know exactly what you want to do before starting your business. Write your thoughts down and do your research. Write a very detailed business plan or get a professional to do it for you. Once you do an overall assessment of what type of company you want to start - whether it's an LLC, S-Corp, C-Corp, or Non-profit - register your business with your secretary of state. Do your research on what business entity registration best fits your company."

This year, Kevin will be releasing his second book, which will be available on Amazon, as well as an audiobook. "The Blueprint Guide to Writing a Highly Effective Business Plan" is a detailed guide to writing a business plan and pitching investors. It will be released on Monday, November 16th and is currently available for pre-order on https://gumroad.com/nineteen90. This book will help upcoming entrepreneurs to craft a successful business plan that attracts investors and helps them obtain funding, as well as maintain a substantial company.

"Just as a builder uses a blueprint to ensure that a building will be structurally sound, the process of creating and writing a blueprint for your business is exactly the same. A business plan will help you determine whether your business will be strong from the start. Without a stern business plan, you leave far too many things to chance," Kevin explains.

Furthermore, Nineteen90 Business Consulting is always growing and adding services to the business. Currently, they are in the process of integrating a trademark registration and copyright registration, which will hopefully be coming out in Spring of 2021. With unmatched prices and services offered, Nineteen90 continues to exceed all expectations with their clients. Unlike larger companies that offer similar services, Kevin and his team enjoy the small successes of their clients, from registering their business to writing their business plans.

"My goal is to make sure that all new entrepreneurs who don't have that initial cash flow to start a business are still able to afford my services and get started," Kevin says.

By helping entrepreneurs reach their business goals, Kevin has been able to fulfill his purpose and achieve success. For Kevin, success is not just about the money, but instead about morality, and leaving a legacy that he is proud of.

Kevin gives the following advice to entrepreneurs who are starting their businesses: "Sometimes deals may fall through or contracts are not completed in time, but you must also realize that timing is everything. You learn from every single one of your failures no matter what they are. When I was younger, it took me forever to learn how to tie my shoes. I was constantly failing, but I learned each and every time and finally learned how to tie them. Consistency gets you through every obstacle in life."

Follow Kevin Dolce on Instagram here and learn more about his business by checking out his webpage.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Nineteen 90 Business Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632803/Kevin-Dolce-Is-the-Perfect-Example-of-Why-You-Need-to-Stop-Letting-Others-Dictate-Your-Life-and-Follow-Your-Own-Dreams