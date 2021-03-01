MorphoSys AG: Morphosys AG Preliminary Results for the Fiscal Year 2020 Exceeding Guidance

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
PLANEGG & MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2021 / MorphoSys AG preliminary results for the fiscal year 2020 exceeding guidance
MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) today announces that according to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year-end closing process, MorphoSys' outlook has been exceeded. Group revenues for 2020 are expected to amount to € 327.7 million and therefore slightly above the upper end of the guidance range from € 317 to 327 million. Group revenues include € 18.5 million (USD 22.0 million) revenues from product sales of Monjuvi(R) as well as € 42.5 million for royalties on net sales of Tremfya(R). EBIT (Earnings before Interests and Taxes) for 2020 is expected to be € 27.4 million, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the guidance range of € 10 to 20 million. Expenses for research and development are expected to amount to € 141.4 million and therefore slightly above the guided range of € 130 to 140 million.
All figures are preliminary. Full results will be published as planned on March 15, 2021.
About MorphoSys
Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
For more information, please contact:
