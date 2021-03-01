Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2021 | 23:08
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1031 CrowdFunding, LLC: 1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Boise Assisted Living/Memory Care Facility

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / 1031 Crowdfunding, LLC announced today that on Feb. 26, 2021, through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties LLC, it acquired an 80-bed / 66-unit assisted living facility and memory care center in Boise, Idaho for a purchase price of $11,000,000.

Aspen Valley Senior Living is operated by Compass Senior Living. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, Compass currently owns and/or operates 32 senior living communities in 8 states. "We are excited to acquire a facility in a market with strong income and seniors' demographics," said Edward Fernandez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 1031 Crowdfunding. "Aspen Valley is the newest assisted living and memory care community in its submarket, making it a premier senior care option locally."

1031 Crowdfunding is a leading real estate crowdfunding platform for 1031 exchanges and alternative investment vehicles focused on tax-deferral. We personalize our services to your unique investment goals and needs to empower you throughout the investment process. Contact an experienced representative at 1031 Crowdfunding for further information about individual investing needs.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call (844) 533-1031.

Peter Elwell
President, Senior Housing
1031 Crowdfunding
pelwell@1031crowdfunding.com
(844) 533-1031 x107

Related Images

SOURCE: 1031 Crowdfunding



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632569/1031-Crowdfunding-Acquires-Boise-Assisted-LivingMemory-Care-Facility

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.