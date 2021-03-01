1031 CrowdFunding, LLC: 1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Boise Assisted Living/Memory Care Facility

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / 1031 Crowdfunding, LLC announced today that on Feb. 26, 2021, through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties LLC, it acquired an 80-bed / 66-unit assisted living facility and memory care center in Boise, Idaho for a purchase price of $11,000,000.

Aspen Valley Senior Living is operated by Compass Senior Living. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, Compass currently owns and/or operates 32 senior living communities in 8 states. "We are excited to acquire a facility in a market with strong income and seniors' demographics," said Edward Fernandez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 1031 Crowdfunding. "Aspen Valley is the newest assisted living and memory care community in its submarket, making it a premier senior care option locally."

1031 Crowdfunding is a leading real estate crowdfunding platform for 1031 exchanges and alternative investment vehicles focused on tax-deferral. We personalize our services to your unique investment goals and needs to empower you throughout the investment process. Contact an experienced representative at 1031 Crowdfunding for further information about individual investing needs.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call (844) 533-1031.

Peter Elwell

President, Senior Housing

1031 Crowdfunding

pelwell@1031crowdfunding.com

(844) 533-1031 x107

