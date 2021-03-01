Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announced plans to change the investment objectives of NCM Short Term Income Fund.

The changes, as outlined below, are subject to unitholder approval at a special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") on May 10, 2021. If the requisite approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the proposed investment objectives change will be implemented on or about May 15, 2021.

In advance of the Meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed on April 9, 2021 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2021. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which unitholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Changes to Investment Objectives

Subject to obtaining unitholder approval, NCM Short Term Income Fund will change its investment objectives as indicated below and be renamed NCM Core Income Fund.

Current Investment Objectives Proposed Investment Objectives The Fund is designed to provide investors with capital preservation and a highly liquid portfolio comprised primarily of government and corporate debt securities targeting a level of income consistent with investments in short term fixed income securities. These securities are primarily from Canadian and U.S. issuers but may also, as market opportunities dictate, include global issuers. The portfolio may consist of all types of debt obligations of issuers that may or may not be listed for trading upon the facilities of stock exchanges or other organized and regulated trading facilities. Assets of the Fund may also be invested in equity and equity like securities or held in cash to the extent that economic, market, or other conditions make it appropriate. The Fund is designed to provide investors with capital preservation through a liquid portfolio comprised primarily of government and corporate debt securities targeting a level of income consistent with investments in Canadian fixed income securities. These securities are primarily from Canadian issuers but may also, as market opportunities dictate, include other global issuers subject to CIFSC limits. The portfolio may consist of all types of debt obligations of issuers that may or may not be listed for trading upon the facilities of stock exchanges or other organized and regulated trading facilities.

The Independent Review Committee of the fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed investment objectives change and provided NCM with a positive recommendation for the proposed investment objectives change after determining that the change, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the fund.

