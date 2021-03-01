Ivrnet Inc.: Update to Previous Press Release - Ivrnet Enters 2021 with a Significant Telepay Implementation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value added business automation software, is providing additional information to the previous press release.

Following the press release of 'Ivrnet Enters 2021 with a Significant Telepay Implementation' released earlier today, we are providing additional information.

The length of the term of the announced agreement is three years and the expected revenues are approximately $360,000 annually, or approximately $1,080,000.

As described in the previous release, this revenue consists of monthly recuring fixed and variable revenues.

For users, Telepay provides safe, secure, easy credit card processing over the phone, allowing them to pay their bills simply and quickly. For companies, Telepay streamlines the payment process by decreasing call center time, costs, and complexity, while increasing the satisfaction and experience of their customers. Telepay descopes complex compliance and security issues for these companies, dramatically reducing the cost of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance.

Telepay can be implemented through inhouse or third-party call centers as well as dial in numbers on invoices to an automated Ivrnet IVR attendant or through the call agent.

For further information on Ivrnet's Telepay solution visit: https://ivrnet.com/modules/payments/

www.ivrnet.com

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet. These statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control.

These statements are based on Ivrnet's understanding and assessment of applicable markets and the opportunities within those markets. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet's assessment is correct, or even if it is correct, that Ivrnet will be able to capture any of those revenue opportunities or that it will be able to grow those opportunities. These statements are based on the assumption that Ivrnet has the technical capabilities to build and deliver technical enhancements and that such technical enhancements will increase revenue opportunities for Ivrnet as anticipated. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet will be successful in building and delivering those technical enhancements in a commercially viable manner or that such technical enhancements will deliver any new revenue opportunities for Ivrnet or, if generated, that Ivrnet will be able to capture such revenue opportunities. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

