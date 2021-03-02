Focus Financial Partners: Rollins Financial to Join Focus as a Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Southeast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rollins Financial, Inc. ("Rollins Financial"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1990 by Joe Rollins, Rollins Financial utilizes a comprehensive, highly client-centric service model to provide financial planning, tax planning and investment management services to high net worth clients primarily across the Southeast.

"When I founded Rollins Financial in 1990, the investment advisory business seemed a natural complement to my existing tax and accounting practice, said Joe Rollins, Founder and CEO of Rollins Financial, "I wanted to build a firm dedicated to independent and transparent investment advice. When considering a strategic partner, Focus was a great fit because they personify these same values of independence and transparency."

"With the help of my colleagues, Robby Schultz, Eddie Wilcox, and Danielle Van Lear, we have been fortunate to experience significant growth in our business over the past several years. Importantly, this partnership with Focus will provide resources and expertise essential to maintain the high level of professional service for our clients that we have been providing over the past 30 years. We are excited about this evolution and are confident partnering with Focus will allow Rollins Financial to endure for decades to come."

"We are thrilled that Rollins Financial will be joining Focus as our third new partner firm this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Rollins Financial built an enviable track record of growth and client service that position them to capitalize on the substantial forward growth opportunity.

Rollins Financial will further diversify our partnership and expand our presence in the Southeast, which is an important wealth management market. Rollins Financial's entrepreneurship and growth mind-set are typical characteristics of a Focus partner and position the firm to be a substantial beneficiary of our scale and value-added resources."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial, Inc. is an Atlanta-based registered investment adviser with a 30+ year history of providing wealth management services to individuals, small businesses and corporations nationwide. The firm offers its clients comprehensive financial planning (including tax, insurance, estate, retirement and education planning) and investment management services. For more information about Rollins Financial, visit http://www.rollinsfinancial.com/.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632828/Rollins-Financial-to-Join-Focus-as-a-Partner-Firm-Expanding-Focus-Presence-in-the-Southeast