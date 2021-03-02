CIOE: The grand optoelectronic industry exhibition will be held from September 1-3

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) known as a global leader in optoelectronic exhibition, will be held on September 1-3 in Shenzhen, China. It covers 160,000 exhibition areas and is expected to attract more than 3,000 exhibitors and 95,000 professional visitors in three days.

At the 23rd edition, CIOE continuously presents the entire optoelectronic industry from upstream to downstream with 6 concurrent sub-expos including Information and Communication Expo, Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo, Infrared Applications Expo, Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo, Intelligent Sensing Expo, and Photonics Innovation Expo. Numbers of famous companies such as SCHOTT, KEYSIGHT, YOKOGAWA, VIAVI, US CONEC, HITRONICS, SUNNY, Phenex, DESAY, Edmund, Bruker, OFS, MKS, KEYENCE, HGTECH, HAN'S LASER, LUMENTUM, ON Semiconductor, SureStar, THORLABS, Lynred, DALI, Innoviz, Robosense, AMS, etc. confirmed and reserved the booth ahead for 2021 and will exhibit their high-end products and technologies to get more brand exposure and market opportunities at CIOE 2021.

CIOE onsite visitors could watch the hot selling products in each sector:

ICT: Optical Communications Chips and Materials, Optical Communications Component and Module, Optical Communications System Equipment, Fiber & Cable/ Fiber Sensing, Optical Test & Measurement Device.

Optics: Optical Lens & Camera Module, Optical Material, Optical Components, Optical Imaging Measurement & Optical instruments, Optical Coating Technology & Equipment, Optical Processing Equipment, Machine Vision.



Laser: Lasers, Laser Equipment, Laser Materials.



Sensing: Fiber Optic Sensor, Vision Sensing, LiDAR, 3D Sensing.



Infrared: Infrared Equipment and Application.

Mark your calendars and join us to this must-attend exhibition from September 1 to 3 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. For more detailed information, please visit CIOE's official website: www.cioe.cn/en.

About CIOE

CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's largest and leading optoelectronic exhibition in China, integrating information and communication, laser, infrared, optics, sensing and innovative photonics technologies. It has developed the full range of the entire industry and attracted professionals from application fields such as ICT, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, defense and security, medical, sensing and test measurement, energy, light and display.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446483/1.jpg