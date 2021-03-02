Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2021 | 06:08
Phemex Lists AAVE and DOGE Contracts and Gives Away a Million DOGE

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Phemex, the fastest cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange has just released 2 new perpetual contract trading pairs.

  • AAVE/USD
  • DOGE/USD

Both pairs are linear contracts quoted and settled in USD which can be traded with up 20x leverage. As with all of its perpetual contracts, Phemex charges market takers a 0.075% fee, but offers market makers a 0.025% rebate for adding liquidity to their order book.

With the addition of these two, Phemex now offers a total of 15 perpetual contracts including a non-crypto GOLD/USD pair.

To celebrate this new release, Phemex is currently giving away 1,000,000 DOGE to new traders. To participate in this giveaway, simply click this link and follow the instructions or read the full announcement here.

Since launching in November of 2019, Phemex has quickly climbed to rank among the top 10 best derivatives exchange according to multiple sources such as coinmarketcap.com. The company's goal is to become the fastest and most trustworthy competitor in the cryptocurrency industry. As such, they remain committed to adding more financial products and services that will help empower its users around the world.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Manager
Nicolas Tang
+65 3165 0285
Nicolas.Tang@Phemex.com

SOURCE: Phemex



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632889/Phemex-Lists-AAVE-and-DOGE-Contracts-and-Gives-Away-a-Million-DOGE

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
