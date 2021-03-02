Physitrack Limited, the world leader in virtual care technology for rehabilitation and an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner, today announces a second transaction in its M&A program the acquisition of UK-based care provider Rehabplus.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack: "We are delighted to welcome Rehabplus to the Physitrack family, and are very excited about this unique opportunity to further develop our healthcare provider and patient user experience for the Physitrack and Physiotools products. The Rehabplus team brings a breadth of knowledge in both hands-on and virtual care provision that will be key for ongoing R&D work, and for helping expand our virtual care offering to a wider audience."

Says Chris Bartlett, Managing Director of Rehabplus: "Physitrack has been a trusted technology partner of ours ever since we launched our care product, and we could not be happier that they chose to deepen their ties with us in this way. We are especially excited about the way we can now offer Physitrack direct access to clinical expertise to aid their phenomenal international growth."

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner and the world leader in the provision of Virtual Care and Telehealth technology for physical rehabilitation. The Physitrack group, which also operates the Physiotools and GoMobilus products, works with over 250,000 public and private healthcare providers around the world helping them care for several million patients per year.

About Rehabplus

Established in 2013 as Advanced Total Therapy Limited, Rehabplus is a leading independent provider of clinically evidenced, cost-effective physiotherapy and injury rehabilitation services within the UK, operating from over 25 clinics nationwide.

