Kuros Biosciences announces MagnetOs sales and distribution agreements across Northern Europe

Agreements in Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria and letter of intent in Finland

Supports further acceleration of sales of MagnetOs bone graft

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, March 2, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced that it has signed sales and distribution agreements for MagnetOs bone graft, covering the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and Finland. These add to an existing agreement in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Kuros has signed a sales agency agreement with Lubbers Medical BV giving Lubbers non-exclusive rights to sell MagnetOs in the Netherlands, effective Q4 2020. Kuros has signed exclusive stocking distributor agreements for Switzerland and Austria with Orthocontor AG and Amacord GmbH, respectively, both effective Q1 2021. Kuros and Arthrone Oy have signed a letter of intent and expect to sign a full stocking distributor agreement for Finland by the end of Q2 2021.

These new territories are in addition to the existing agreement with Axis Spine Limited in the UK, which has been marketing MagnetOs since 2017.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are pleased to finalize these sales and distribution agreements, which recognize the unique osteoinductive properties of MagnetOs, with respected partners across Northern Europe following a competitive process. Sales of MagnetOs are accelerating, and these agreements will enable further expansion."

MagnetOs bone graft is supported by a growing set of preclinical data demonstrating equivalence to the current gold standard, autograft, with over three years of clinical experience since its first use in the UK in May 2017.

About MagnetOs bone graft

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body's early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe. Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. MagnetOs is not cleared by FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, is entering a phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.ch for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Lubbers Medical BV

Based near Heerenveen (NL), Lubbers Medical Services BV is an independent specialized agent focused solely on bone graft materials, with more than 15 years of experience in selling and clinical application of orthobiologics products to orthopedic surgeons, trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons.

Orthocontor AG

Orthocontor was founded in 2014, in Eichberg, based on more than 18 years of experience in the medical device field.The companyspecializesin innovative spine products, with a strong surgical network across Switzerland.

Amacord GmbH

Established in 2007, with its headquarter in Vienna, Austria Amacord focuses on products for spine surgery and interventional cardiology. Next to kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty implants, pedicle screws and rods, MagnetOs will complete their spine portfolio.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.