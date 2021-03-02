Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Geoffrey Bailhache will join the Firm's London office as a Partner.

Geoff will join the Firm from Blackstone, where he is a Managing Director and General Counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and provides transactional advice for Blackstone's Private Equity and Tactical Opportunities, Energy, Infrastructure and Growth Equity Groups. Prior to joining Blackstone, he spent several years in private practice advising on private equity mergers and acquisitions and other corporate matters.

"We have had the great fortune of working with Geoff for many years and the depth and breadth of his experience will be a perfect fit for our preeminent global transactional platform," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "Geoff is well-known for his deep M&A experience-spanning both geographies and industries-and we are very pleased to welcome him to the Firm."

"Geoff is a talented advisor and he has an excellent reputation in the market for working on the types of complex, high-stakes transactions for which Simpson Thacher is renowned," said London M&A Head, Ben Spiers. "He will be a wonderful asset to our European M&A Practice."

London office Managing Partner Jason Glover noted, "Geoff's experience advising on an impressive roster of deals across private equity, energy, infrastructure and growth equity is an exceptional match for our capabilities in London."

"It has been a privilege to have worked with such an incredible team of investment professionals and lawyers at Blackstone for the last decade," said Geoff. "Having worked alongside Simpson Thacher's lawyers on transactions for many years, I am excited to join this talented group for the next chapter of my career."

"We are grateful to Geoff for his tremendous contributions over the past decade and look forward to continuing our work together with him and the rest of the team at Simpson Thacher," added John G. Finley, Chief Legal Officer at Blackstone.

Simpson Thacher is consistently ranked among the world's leading M&A advisors, offering clients the skills and insight gained from representing the world's most sophisticated private equity sponsors and corporations globally in virtually all capacities under U.S., English and Hong Kong law. The Firm's M&A attorneys are regularly retained in all types of negotiated transactions, including mergers, stock and asset purchases, dispositions, restructurings, spin-offs, joint ventures and minority investments, as well as corporate governance and control matters, including proxy contests and challenges by activist investors.

