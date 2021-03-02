CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021Das Instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis.The instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument US00401C1080 ACACIA COMMUNIC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021The instrument US00401C1080 ACACIA COMMUNIC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument MDH US5526761086 M.D.C. HLDGS DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021The instrument MDH US5526761086 M.D.C. HLDGS DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument 5TE IT0005331001 TECHEDGE S.P.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument 5TE IT0005331001 TECHEDGE S.P.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. LS-,015 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021The instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. LS-,015 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument 3XP BMG8827U1009 THIRD P.REINSU.LTD DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument 3XP BMG8827U1009 THIRD P.REINSU.LTD DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument 73E CA2917471039 EMPIRE INDS LTD (NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument 73E CA2917471039 EMPIRE INDS LTD (NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument MFNC BMG0252A1053 CENTURY ENTMT INT.H.HD-20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument MFNC BMG0252A1053 CENTURY ENTMT INT.H.HD-20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument A0B US0226631085 AMALGAMATED BK.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument A0B US0226631085 AMALGAMATED BK.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument L3OP CA60765L1022 MODERN MEAT INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument L3OP CA60765L1022 MODERN MEAT INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument HWK US4202611095 HAWKINS INC. DL-,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021The instrument HWK US4202611095 HAWKINS INC. DL-,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2021:Das Instrument M44A US56585W4015 MARATHON PATENT EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2021The instrument M44A US56585W4015 MARATHON PATENT EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2021