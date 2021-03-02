Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P754 ISIN: CA60765L1022 Ticker-Symbol: L3OP 
Tradegate
02.03.21
08:54 Uhr
2,810 Euro
+0,035
+1,26 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8652,87501.03.
2,7652,81008:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL
AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMALGAMATED FINANCIAL CORP14,600+1,39 %
CENTURY ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,0040,00 %
DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC0,236-1,67 %
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC31,800-0,62 %
MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS INC2,810+1,26 %
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC0,410-15,64 %
TECHEDGE SPA5,260-0,75 %
THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD8,450-0,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.