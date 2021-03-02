EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, is pleased to announce a new standard in measuring commercial real estate agency performance through the launch of On-Demand Rankings. Using data supplied directly by contributing agents of EG Radius, the rankings will give live access to the amount of space they have transacted on a national or regional basis as well as across various sectors, thus greatly enhancing the ability to benchmark performance.

The On-Demand Rankings offer agents concrete evidence to show they are among the best in their chosen geography or sector, thus making the rankings a powerful tool in attracting new business from potential clients. They also enable agents to spot trends as they happen, enabling them to quickly tailor their business and drive for growth in particular regions or specialisms. On-Demand Rankings are a key element of commercial real estate's digital transformation and allow agents to analyse and respond to market trends much faster and more efficiently.

Traditional methods of producing rankings involved league tables or "most active agent" competitions which were produced on a quarterly or annual basis. Due to the long durations of time it took to collate that information, by the time the results were published, they were already out of date. By comparison, the EG On-Demand Rankings represent a considerable innovation as agents can now see exactly how they are performing in real-time and can share this accurate and timely information with their peers and clients at any time.

The philosophy behind EG Radius is that the industry works better, faster, and more effectively when it works together. Contributing companies can upload their data to a central repository and, in return, have access to data supplied by other contributors, meaning they get back significantly more than they put in. There is no longer a need to make endless enquiries or subscribe to numerous other real estate sources, as the most up-to-date deal transactions, building histories, lease events, availability, and other property details, can all be accessed from one integrated platform.

EG data director, Anna Reed, said, "The transparency of these rankings means that, for the first time, all contributed deals are published alongside the rankings. They act as a barometer of market sentiment by providing a real-time view of the total volume and value of transactions within a chosen market, through contributed data from EG Radius. At any point in the calendar year agents can prove their performance in a particular market specialism. This represents an excellent opportunity for them to win more business based on their demonstrable success in their chosen field."

For more information and to see the On-Demand Rankings in action please click here.

About EG

EG is an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market. EG products and services address the challenges and the data demands of all sectors and industries within UK commercial real estate. We deliver industry-leading events and weekly magazine content, and market leading data products including EG Radius, the only contributory data sharing platform for the UK commercial property market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005780/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

EG

Name: Karen Machado

Tel: +44 (0)7974 580555

Email: karen.machado@egi.co.uk