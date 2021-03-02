India's cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 41.6 GW as of Dec. 31, 2020, with 1.29 GW added in the October-December period. Capacity additions in the first quarter of this year could surpass 2 GW.From pv magazine India India added 1.29 GW of solar in the October-December period, with utility-scale PV accounting for 77% (998 MW), according to Bridge To India, noting that 23% (300 MW) of the total was rooftop capacity. The new additions brought the country's total installed PV capacity to 41.6 GW as of Dec. 31. This included 34.2 GW of utility-scale PV, 6.4 GW of rooftop, and 1.08 GW ...

