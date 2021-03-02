Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
02.03.21
09:02 Uhr
9,620 Euro
-0,058
-0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6389,66809:05
9,6429,67009:05
02.03.2021 | 08:05
ABN AMRO announces call of SGD 450 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1341466487)

ABN AMRO announces call of SGD 450 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1341466487)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the SGD 450 million Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due April 2026 callable in April 2021 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1341466487 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 1 April 2021. Trading will be suspended as of 30 March 2021.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jarco de Swart Ferdinand Vaandrager
Senior Press Officer Head of Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.cominvestorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment

  • 20210302 ABN AMRO announces call of SGD 450 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1341466487) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/09f02e1e-6f07-4381-aed4-971916fb20c9)

