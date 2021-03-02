ABN AMRO announces call of SGD 450 million Tier 2 instrument (XS1341466487)



With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the SGD 450 million Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due April 2026 callable in April 2021 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1341466487 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 1 April 2021. Trading will be suspended as of 30 March 2021.

