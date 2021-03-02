DJ Travis Perkins plc: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020 02-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020 Resilient trading amidst significant uncertainty Highlights ? Continued progress on strategic agenda across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network rationalisation despite the challenges of Covid-19 ? Toolstation strong outperformance maintained with like-for-like growth of 22.2%; branch rollout continues at pace in UK and Europe ? Robust H2 recovery in Merchanting and P&H driven by RMI demand ? Wickes taking market share in core DIY with like for like revenue growth of 19.3%**; demerger process recommenced ? Strong free cashflow generation; covenant net debt reduced by GBP304m to GBP40m; successful refinancing of September 2021 bond GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 6,158 6,956 (11.5)% Like-for-like revenue growth1 18 (7.1)% 3.8% (10.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit1 6a 227 442 (48.6)% Adjusted earnings per share1 12b 42.4p 112.7p (62.4)% ROCE1 16f 5.5% 10.1% (4.6)ppt Covenant net debt1 15a 40 344 (304) Dividend per share 13 0.0p 15.5p Operating profit 77 232 Total (loss) / profit after tax (22) 123 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 12a (8.8)p 48.9p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial headlines ? Total revenue from continuing businesses returned to growth in H2 at 1.4%*, demonstrating the resilience of the

Group's business models ? Adjusted operating profit of GBP227m reflecting lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce operating costs,

including both short term controls and acceleration of longer term plans, coupled with appropriate government

support in the merchant businesses ? Delivered GBP120m annualised cost savings with the focus on strengthening the core business by closing smaller,

subscale branches and delayering management ? Net adjusting items of GBP140m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme

*Total Group revenue excluding Tile Giant and Primaflow F&P which were disposed during 2020. Toolstation Europe is included as if fully consolidated for both 2019 and 2020.

** On a calendar year basis. For the 52 weeks to 26th December 2020 Wickes Core like-for-like sales were +18.8%

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges and I am full of admiration for the energy and determination of our colleagues to ensure the safety of our customers, suppliers and each other.

Despite these challenges, we have shown great agility and versatility in adapting our working practices, further digitalising our engagement with customers and reshaping our business to suit the changing demands of our markets.

Our teams have also been able to make excellent progress on a number of key initiatives supporting our strategic objectives, particularly around simplifying commercial deals and refining our pricing architecture, which will drive future benefits.

In addition, I am pleased today to be able to confirm that the process to demerge Wickes has recommenced. The Wickes digitally-led model has proved highly effective during the pandemic and the business is in great shape to embark on its journey as a standalone entity.

Whilst uncertainty remains, we have seen a good recovery through the second half which gives us confidence that the fundamental drivers in our markets are robust. The continuing progress against our strategic plans leaves the Group well placed to outperform in those markets."

After an encouraging start to 2020, the first lockdown in the spring significantly disrupted both the Group's trading and supply chain. While the Group recovered well in the second half led by the domestic Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, overall revenue in 2020 declined by 11.5% to GBP6,158m. Despite ongoing restrictions, performance was encouraging, demonstrating the agility and resilience of the Group's portfolio of businesses.

Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our first priority. The Group continues to work with all parties involved in the construction industry, including government and trade bodies, to set standards to maintain safe working practices and support the ongoing recovery in the sector.

At the start of the initial lockdown in late March, the majority of the Group's businesses were closed and focus was solely on supporting essential projects, such as the construction of the Nightingale hospitals, with staffing reduced to a minimum to adhere to strict safety guidelines. Wickes and Toolstation, due to their advanced digital capabilities, were able to repurpose their branches as fulfilment centres to support the local trade either via click and collect or home delivery, although the Wickes showrooms business remained closed.

Through May and June, with the majority of the construction industry having been classified as essential and workers returning to building sites, all businesses across the Group began to cautiously reopen, adapting operating models to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety requirements. Revenues over the first half of the year were thus down by 19%.

The high growth in the DIY market, which started during the first lockdown, has been sustained, benefiting Wickes and, to a slightly lesser extent, Toolstation. The broader domestic RMI market also recovered strongly, driven by the high number of housing transactions and homeowners having both the resources and need to invest in their properties as working from home has become far more prevalent. The Group has, however, seen a slower return to activity in new housebuilding and major commercial projects resulting from fewer new projects starting.

