DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call



02.03.2021 / 08:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





02 March 2021



ADM Energy Plc



("ADM" or the "Company")



Notice of Investor Call



ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor presentation, via webcast, on 12 March 2021 at 11:00 GMT.



The call will be led by the Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, and will include a Q&A session at the end. The Company will provide an update on the business and its views on the drivers behind the current market.



Further to the announcement on 18 February 2021, discussions are ongoing regarding an investment opportunity in an existing discovery in Nigeria, and with one of its funding partners and certain other potential investors in respect of a possible subscription. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call and will not be in a position to provide further information on the investment opportunity unless further details have been announced in advance.



The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:

https://admenergyplc.com/investors/register-for-investor-call/



Participants are requested to submit questions in advance by 11:00 GMT on 11 March 2021.





Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900 (Lead Broker) Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Joint Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Oddo Seydler Bank AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan





About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.